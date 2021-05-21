newsbreak-logo
Why Flies Are Extremely Important To The Making Of Chocolate

By Felix Behr
Mashed
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chocolate, a worldwide favorite sweet, depends on the fragile supply chain of chance. Namely, as Smithsonian Magazine details, the cacao beans that are processed into chocolate are fermented within a pod that only develops when the flower of the cacao tree is pollinated by a particular tiny fly. These near-microscopic midges are dwarfed by their scientific names of Euprojoannisia and Forcipomyia, but without their presence, the flowers, which lack the ability to pollinate themselves, would never have produced chocolate in the first place. In plainest terms, the insects carry pollen from the male parts of flowers to the female parts of others, which prompts the process that produces cacao beans.

