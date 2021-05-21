newsbreak-logo
Geno Auriemma, UConn Agree to Contract Extension as Women's CBB Coach Through 2025

By Tim Daniels, @TimDanielsBR
Bleacher Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Connecticut announced Friday it signed women's head basketball coach Geno Auriemma to a five-year contract extension through the Huskies' 2024-25 season. The new deal is retroactive to the 2020-21 campaign and includes an annual base salary of $600,000 plus of media, consulting and speaking appearances fees worth $2.2 million in the first season. Auriemma's base salary will increase by $100,000 each year of the deal and includes postseason incentives meaning it's worth "at least $15 million," per Alexa Philippou of the Hartford Courant.

