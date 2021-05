RACE 1 – SIR BARTON STAKES. Got crushed in the Arkansas Derby, but #4 Hozier (2/5) looks to be the overwhelming favorite here, dropping from two straight graded tries, including a second to Concert Tour in the Grade II Rebel in March. Not a lock to win by any means, but his best is better than what any others have shown so far. #6 Dream Big Dreams (15/1) made a huge move last time to win coming from eleven lengths back to break his maiden, and should be one to appreciate this distance. Could benefit from some inside pace here, but still faces an uphill battle in his first stakes try. #3 Market Cap (15/1) gets first time lasix and ran a respectable fourth in a stakes try last time out, but comes off a long layoff and needs a good stalking trip to win here. Has had the same jockey in all five starts though, and is most familiar with this distance.