KENT – The Seattle Thunderbirds saved their best game for last. Wrapping up what has been a difficult season Sunday at the accesso ShoWare Center the Thunderbirds dominated the Spokane Chiefs on route to a 3-0 win in which they outshot the visitors 58-21. They finished the 23-game schedule with a 10-12-0-1 record and in third place in the U.S. Division standings.