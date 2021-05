One of the most interesting shows on television, "Restaurant: Impossible," has what it takes to be a hit. As described by TV Over Mind, the show basically focuses on celebrity chef Robert Irvine's attempts to help struggling restaurants get back on their feet. The chef only has a few days and $10,000 to achieve the task, too. Interestingly, not all the folks who are featured on the show want to be there, and are usually cajoled by their loved ones into participating. It makes sense: it's a bummer to admit that your business isn't working well, right?