newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Fulham v Newcastle: match preview

The Guardian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFulham welcome fans back to Craven Cottage, albeit only 2,000 thanks in part to their stadium redevelopment, but it will not be for the relegation showdown they had once anticipated. Scott Parker’s side are playing for pride and it is likely to be a farewell for several of their players, particularly the raft of loanees who have filled out their squad. “This team has never let anyone down through a lack of effort, pride or professionalism,” Parker said. He will hope they curb Joe Willock’s hot streak for Newcastle, who could yet finish as high as 12th. Nick Ames.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Willock
Person
Scott Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fulham#Sky Sports#Team Sports#Fulham Subs#Reed#Scorer Wilson#Loanees#Knee#Ankle#Groin#Nick Ames Sunday#Sch R
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Fulham F.C.
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
News Break
Sky Sport
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguemancity.com

Where can I watch Newcastle v City?

Pep Guardiola's side travel to Newcastle on Friday 14 May at 20:00 (UK), and fans in the UK can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Supporters from abroad can find out who they can tune in to Friday’s game via the TV listings at the foot of the page courtesy of livesoccertv.com.
Premier Leagueoddschecker.com

Fulham v Burnley Prediction, Statistics, Preview & Betting Tips

• Fulham have won just 2/17 home league games. • Burnley have won 4 of their last 8 away games, conceding just 1 goal in those 4 wins. • Fulham have lost their last 4 home games. 4.5. Read Full Review. Paddy Power. Trusted parent company. Industry leader in promotions/marketing.
Premier Leaguemancity.com

Newcastle v City: Guardiola press conference LIVE

And Pep Guardiola will face the press to discuss the game at 13:30 today. We will have full coverage of Friday's game right here on ManCity.com. Live text updates in our Matchday Centre will begin at 18:00. And our We're Not Really Here studio show starts at 18:55. Kevin Horlock...
Premier Leagueworldinsport.com

Fulham v Burnley: Cottagers Relegation Confirmed

Burnley sinks Fulham with a 2-0 win at Craven Cottage to confirm the West London side’s Championship status for next season. Scott Parker made one change to his Fulham team as Kenny Tete replaced Ola Aina at right back. Before the game, there was hope that Harrison Reed may be fit but he didn’t feature in the squad at all. Sean Dyche named an unchanged Burnley side after their narrow 2-1 defeat against West Ham a week ago.
Premier LeagueFrankfort Times

Southampton beats already-relegated Fulham 3-1 in EPL

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Nathan Tella scored his first goal for Southampton in a 3-1 win over already-relegated Fulham in the English Premier League on Saturday. The midfielder came off the bench to net the second while Fulham’s consolation came from 18-year-old Fabio Carvalho scoring his first goal for the London club.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Fulham boss Parker admits he may experiment for final games

Fulham boss Scott Parker admits he may experiment in the final games of the season. Ahead of their trip to Southampton on Saturday, relegated Fulham have conceded 49 goals this season, of which 10 came in the opening three matches. With a number of players' loan contracts due to end,...
Soccerlondonnewsonline.co.uk

Teenager Fabio Carvalho earns praise from Fulham boss Scott Parker

Scott Parker lauded Fabio Carvalho after he scored his first goal for the club on his full league debut in Fulham’s 3-1 loss at St Mary’s Stadium this afternoon. Parker told Fulham’s club website: “There were positives in the game, Fabio’s goal and performance was a positive. We huffed and puffed and we have done that all year. The endeavour and the spirit was the same as we’ve seen throughout the season. We put a lot of pressure on there goal at times but what we lacked was that final part.
Premier Leaguearise.tv

Torres Nets Hat-trick to Help Champions Man City Beat Newcastle 4-3

Premier League champions Manchester City began their latest reign with a thrilling 4-3 victory at Newcastle, with Ferran Torres’ hat-trick helping City to more history. Pep Guardiola’s side walked out to a guard of honour at St James’ Park, having clinched the Premier League title on Tuesday evening after Manchester United’s defeat to Leicester gave them an unassailable lead.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Newcastle boss Bruce: Joelinton getting better and better

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce was delighted with Joelinton in last night's 3-4 defeat to Manchester City. Joelinton's penalty was his fourth league goal of the campaign, double his tally during his first season in England, and Bruce believes there is much more to come from the £40-million signing. He...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Order your United v Fulham programme

Our 30th issue of the season kicks off with a wide-ranging interview in which club captain Harry Maguire reveals who he voted for as Player of the Year, reacts to his current injury problem and reviews the season as a whole. Meanwhile, there's a big preview ahead of the defining...
Premier Leaguejusticenewsflash.com

Live, TV channels, team news, Premier League kick-off time

Manchester United will welcome Fulham this week. Their goal is to recover from Liverpool’s defeat-there will be fans at Old Trafford for the first time this season. Next Ole Gunnar Solskja’s page Are West Londoners, they can only be proud to follow them Relegated to the championship. 2 pcs. Paul...
Celebritiesgeordiebootboys.com

Callum Wilson's hilarious nickname for Newcastle teammate Matt Ritchie

Newcastle United’s Matt Ritchie is an angry man. The Scotland international has always been aggressive, which is part of the reason he is adored at St James’ Park. However, his irate attitude has drawn comparisons to celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. Ramsay is famous for his no-nonsense approach on television, with...
Premier Leaguevavel.com

The Warm Down: Newcastle United narrowly beaten by champions in Friday night thriller

Newcastle United are now certain of their status in the Premier League and they played with freedom against the newly crowned champions, Manchester City, on Friday night. Pep Guardiola named a much-changed side from his regular eleven, even giving 35-year-old third-choice goalkeeper Scott Carson a run out, however the outfield ten was still something that most top-flight sides could only dream of fielding every week.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Jose Mourinho 'looking to bring Newcastle's Allan Saint-Maximin to Roma' - with £40m-rated winger earmarked as one of his first signings in his new job

Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen to bring Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin to Roma when he takes over this summer. Earlier this month it was confirmed former Tottenham manager Mourinho will take over at the Stadio Olimpico from Paulo Fonseca this summer. And according to Italian newspaper Corriera della Sera, Saint-Maximin...