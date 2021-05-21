RC A-10 With a Working Nerf Gatling Gun Is One Awesome Machine
It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s a flying remote-controlled Nerf blaster!. When boredom meets ingenuity, greatness can happen. By “greatness,” in this case, we mean a flying Nerf gatling gun. Right away, you don’t know exactly what you are looking at. You can hear the roar of the tiny RC plane engine and a launch of Nerf balls. Next, you are transported to the skies and see Nerf balls quickly released onto what looks like an unsuspecting golf course or large field. Look out below!altdriver.com