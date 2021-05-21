RC A-10 With a Working Nerf Gatling Gun Is One Awesome Machine

Blizzard is celebrating the 5th Anniversary of Overwatch this year, and this month is dedicated to the widely popular multiplayer game. This month in the Blizzard Gear Store, they released a special limited edition Overwatch Concept Art Print. Their store is loaded up with great deals, gear, and collectibles that Overwatch fans will not want to miss out on. To help show off some of the great collectibles in the Blizzard Gear Store, our friends over at Blizzard shared some of the unique stuff that fans can purchase. Today we are looking at the special car set of Overwatch-themed Hot Wheel cars from Mattel. There are five cars in total, with Reinhardt, D.Va, Tracer, Roadhog, and Soldier 76, all receiving spiffy hot rods.