RC A-10 With a Working Nerf Gatling Gun Is One Awesome Machine

By Alt_driver Staff
Posted by 
Alt_driver
Alt_driver
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s a flying remote-controlled Nerf blaster!. When boredom meets ingenuity, greatness can happen. By “greatness,” in this case, we mean a flying Nerf gatling gun. Right away, you don’t know exactly what you are looking at. You can hear the roar of the tiny RC plane engine and a launch of Nerf balls. Next, you are transported to the skies and see Nerf balls quickly released onto what looks like an unsuspecting golf course or large field. Look out below!

altdriver.com
Alt_driver

Alt_driver

Charlotte, NC
29K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Alt_driver is an online destination where rugged individualism and car shop talk meet. We cover the high-stakes thrills, latest NASCAR results, and trends in American car culture. From the craziest videos we can find to victory laps to in-depth critiques on the latest car models, this is where every mile counts.

 https://altdriver.com/
