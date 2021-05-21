Man arrested in connection to murder of Dante Barksdale

(Baltimore Police Department)

By Madelyn Osgood

(BALTIMORE) A Baltimore man was arrested in east Baltimore Thursday and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the murder of Dante Barksdale.

According to police, 27-year-old Garrick Powell was arrested without incident by members of the Warrant Task Force and the U.S. Marshalls at a home in the 400 block of North Ellwood Avenue.

Powell was arrested in reference to the murder of 46-year-old Dante Barksdale in the 200 block of Douglas Court on Jan. 17.

Barksdale was an outreach coordinator for Safe Streets Baltimore and was often referred to as the "heart and soul of Baltimore."

“Earlier this year, Dante Barksdale – the heart and soul of Baltimore – became a victim of the very gun violence he was determined to prevent," said Mayor Brandon Scott in a written statement. "But thanks to the diligent work of the Baltimore Police Department, a suspect in Dante’s murder has now been apprehended."

Powell was transported to the Homicide Section by detectives where he exercised his right to remain silent. Powell was then taken to Central Booking where he was charged with first-degree murder.

Powell is currently waiting to see a court commissioner, said police.