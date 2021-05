Stalker is a new horror film coming from Vertical Entertainment in June, and boy, is it unnerving. After a bad break-up, a man named Andy moves to Los Angeles, where he befriends a rideshare driver named Roger. When he starts acting in ways he doesn't like; Andy ghosts him. Roger does not take too kindly to that and begins going after not only Andy but his girlfriend Sam as well. Man, we sure are getting a lot of rideshare horror these days, huh? I guess I need to be more careful when jumping into an Uber when I start going places again. You can see the trailer for Stalker down below.