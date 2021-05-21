newsbreak-logo
Sakura Wars Orchestra Concert Will Be Held In Tokyo This July

By Kite Stenbuck
Siliconera
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSega will hold the Sakura Wars 25th Anniversary orchestra concert in Tokyo, Japan, on July 28, 2021. This concert will also celebrate 41 years in the musical career of the series composer Kohei Tanaka. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]. Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra will play various songs from the series, handpicked by Kohei Tanaka...

