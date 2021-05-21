Travis Barker Calls Kourtney Kardashian the "Love of My Life" After Family Trip to Disneyland

Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick, is reportedly “uncomfortable” with how serious she and Travis Barker are getting. "It's uncomfortable for Scott to see Kourtney in a serious relationship, although he knew this day would come," a source told E! “He is glad she is happy, but it's definitely been hard on him. He doesn't like to bring it up and it's a weird convo for him. At one point, the family was really encouraging Scott and Kourtney to try the relationship again and it's a bit of an eye opener for him, that it's truly never going to happen.”