Travis Barker Calls Kourtney Kardashian the "Love of My Life" After Family Trip to Disneyland

By Elyse Dupre
E! News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian found their happily ever after in the happiest place on earth?. The blink-182 rocker and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star visited Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. with their families on May 20, and afterwards, Travis posted a few photos to remind fans their romance is something straight out of a fairy tale. Kourtney commented on the pictures by writing "happiest," and her boyfriend replied by writing, "with the love of my life."

