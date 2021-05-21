Travis Barker Calls Kourtney Kardashian the "Love of My Life" After Family Trip to Disneyland
Have Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian found their happily ever after in the happiest place on earth?. The blink-182 rocker and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star visited Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. with their families on May 20, and afterwards, Travis posted a few photos to remind fans their romance is something straight out of a fairy tale. Kourtney commented on the pictures by writing "happiest," and her boyfriend replied by writing, "with the love of my life."www.eonline.com