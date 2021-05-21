newsbreak-logo
Kansas City Southern, CN rail companies to merge

By Mike McGinnis
Agriculture Online
Cover picture for the articleCanadian National (CN) and Kansas City Southern (KCS) railroad companies today announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Though still under review by federal regulators, the KSC and CN merger creates an express route that connects the U.S., Mexico, and Canada with a seamless single-owner, single-operator service, and preserves access to all existing gateways to enhance route choices and ensure robust price competition, according to a CN press release.

