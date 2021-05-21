Kansas City Southern, CN rail companies to merge
Canadian National (CN) and Kansas City Southern (KCS) railroad companies today announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Though still under review by federal regulators, the KSC and CN merger creates an express route that connects the U.S., Mexico, and Canada with a seamless single-owner, single-operator service, and preserves access to all existing gateways to enhance route choices and ensure robust price competition, according to a CN press release.www.agriculture.com