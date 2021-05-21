Bruce and Alfred Have a Fireside Chat in the First Batman: The Long Halloween Clip

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Tom Welling is widely regarded by DC fans as the best live-action version of Superman and while his portrayal wasn't exactly "traditional" by any means, the fact that his show Smallville lasted for 10 strong seasons says a lot. The series finale which aired a decade ago teased the actor donning the Man of Steel's iconic suit but that's about it. He would later make a jaw-dropping cameo appearance in the Arrowverse crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths as Clark Kent and judging by his physical shape, fans believe that he still has some gas left in the tank to reprise the role full-time.