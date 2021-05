On May 14, 2021, at approximately 1:15 p.m., Champaign Police responded to the area of the 2400 block of W. Springfield Avenue for a reported shooting. The victim, a 33-year-old female, who was also approximately 8 months pregnant, sustained injury from being shot as well as potential injuries resulting from a traffic crash while being transported to the hospital. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.