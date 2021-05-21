Potholes? Blame them on highway funding
Imagine one's tooth decay if the person decided to forego daily brushing and annual dental visits. Now imagine treating our highway infrastructure with similar neglect. That neglect is now taking place. Newsday's editorial "Roads of ruin" [May 16] points this out. The horrific potholes scarring Long Island's road network exemplify the abandonment of routine maintenance. Try driving the Long Island Expressway without hitting a cavity capable of damaging your car's alignment or shredding a tire.