Potholes? Blame them on highway funding

With the seasonal changes, potholes are epidemic right now. They cause unnecessary, expensive damage and even danger to the people of Queens and the rest of the city. We urge motorists to drive very cautiously, keeping a watchful eye for them. In an ideal world there are no potholes, but we know the world is far from ideal. Potholes are woefully common, almost as common as intersections, therefore they should be expected and addressed as routinely as any other driving danger, and we urge you all to be on the lookout for them. And if you see one, you very likely will see more down the road.