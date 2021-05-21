newsbreak-logo
BAE Systems Australia to build joint strike missile components

By Ed Adamczyk
UPI News
 2 days ago
BAE Systems Australia announced a contract with Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace to build electronic sensors for the Joint Strike Missile, which are intended for use on the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. Photo courtesy of Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace

May 21 (UPI) -- BAE Systems Australia said on Friday it will build additional electronic controls for Joint Strike Missiles made by Norway's Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace.

The contract for 180 Passive Radio Frequency Sensors, or PRS, completes the first full rate of production order for elements of the fifth-generation, long-range, precision-guided stand-off missile system used by ships, where it is known as the Naval Strike Missile, and carried by F-35 fighter planes.

The missiles, 13 feet long and weighing 917 pounds, feature very low signatures and low sea skimming altitudes, terrain following flight, precise aiming and superior target detection and identification, a Kongsberg report says.

The system is primarily designed for integration with fixed-wing aircraft platforms to engage land and naval targets, and can be deployed to conduct anti surface warfare and naval fire support missions in open sea, over land and littoral environments, according to the company.

The contract follows initial funding from the Australian government for the made-in-Australia project.

"This latest export order with BAE Systems Australia further demonstrates Kongsberg's commitment to working with our Australian industry partners on the development of world-leading sovereign guided weapon technology," John Fry, general manager for Kongsberg Defense Australia, said in a press release.

"The global interest for JSM [joint strike missiles] with the international F-35 user community gives us confidence that the PRS will continue to be an outstanding export story for Australian defense industry," Fry said.

