Commerce is global and customers not only have large domestic footprints but also increasingly global operations and pay supply chains. As business footprints increase, industries are becoming crowded, more competitive, and brands are fighting for space in their own sector. In the fight for space, the integration of financial services into non-financial websites, mobile applications, and business processes is emerging to reshape the financial services industry. According to private-equity firm Lightyear, there are estimates that embedded finance will grow to nearly $230 billion (in revenue) by 2025, up from $22.5 billion in 2020. The embedded finance market is still budding and embedded payments offers a growth opportunity that can help support businesses in further monetizing their business models.