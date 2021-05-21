newsbreak-logo
Billie Eilish to perform at CHI Health Center next year

By Danielle Meadows
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
Billie Eilish announced her Happier Than Ever world tour on Friday, which will make a stop in Omaha in 2022.

The seven-time Grammy Award-winning artist will perform at CHI Health Center on March 16 of next year.

Her tour announcement comes ahead of the release of her new album "Happier Than Ever" which comes out on July 30 of this year.

The 19-year-old's latest single "Your Power" debuted at #10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and had more than 150 million streams in the first two weeks of the release.

Remaining tickets for the tour will go on sale at noon local time on May 28.

To make sure tickets get into the hands of fans, the tour partnered with Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform in North America. This allows fans to register now through Sunday at 11:59 p.m. for the Verified Fan presale. Click here to register.

Registered fans who get a code will have access to buy tickets before the general public on Wednesday, May 27 and 12 p.m. local time through 10 p.m. local time.

Omaha rock band 311 will play the Pinewood Bowl on Sept. 8 as part of its "Live From the Ride" tour. Tickets for the show, which will feature special guests Iration and Iya Terra, go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 21. Formed in Omaha in 1990, 311 has...