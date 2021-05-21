newsbreak-logo
Reopening Date Scheduled for Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland

By Matthew Soberman
WDW News Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile July 4th weekend might be in the heat of the summer, it’s going to be a cool time at Disneyland. According to the resort’s Daily Events Schedule, Matterhorn Bobsleds is set to finally reopen to guests on Friday, July 2nd. The attraction has remained closed since the park closure in March 2020, and even through the reopening to guests for the first time in over a year back in April. The Disneyland Resort is currently hiring part-time Attraction Cast Members, suggesting that even more experiences could be returning in the coming months as capacity begins to increase.

