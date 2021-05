With another "Star Wars Day" upon us, fans of the galaxy far, far away have taken to celebrating the series on social media, with one of the franchise's biggest fans, Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson, taking to Twitter to show his appreciation for fans by sharing a behind-the-scenes video of the destruction of a hut on Ahch-to. The impressive video shows off how the segmented nature of the hut allowed the effects team to practically dismantle the structure, creating an impressive sequence in the final film. Check out the video below and witness more of how The Last Jedi was brought to life in The Director and the Jedi, now streaming on Disney+.