newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

2020-21 Rockets roster review: Danuel House Jr.

By Jonathan Feigen
Houston Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the 2020-21 season complete, the Rockets will begin assessing their roster. It will take a while. The season ended with 19 players on the roster, including two hardship exemption additions needed just to have eight available players. On the way to 17-55, the Rockets played an NBA-record 30 players, used 43 starting lineups and from the start of December to the trade deadline made four trades involving 13 players that dramatically changed the team.

www.houstonchronicle.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danuel House
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Year Players#Teammates#Scoring Averages#Key Stats#Obvious Ankle Injuries#December#Review#Closeouts#Forward Guard Age#Restricted Free Agency#Spasms#Bird Rights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Positives from the 2020-21 Rockets season

The Rockets 2020-21 season mercifully came to an end on Sunday night, and while one might think it would be hard to come up with any positives from a 17-55 season that finished 6-45 over the final 51 games, but I went through almost everyone of significance and came up with something positive about what they accomplished over the course of the season.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Spurs claim DaQuan Jeffries from waivers

Shams Charania: The Spurs have claimed former Kings and Rockets forward DaQuan Jeffries off free agency waivers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Cayleigh Griffin: Per Rockets PR, the Houston Rockets have waived guard/forward DaQuan Jeffries; he appeared in 13 games with three starts as a Rocket, averaging 4.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 20.1 minutes per game.
NBAnumberfire.com

Khyri Thomas starting for Rockets Wednesday in place of injured Danuel House

Houston Rockets guard Khyri Thomas is in the lineup Wednesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Danuel House was ruled out due to an ankle injury, leaving a spot open in the starting lineup. For now, that role will go to Thomas, who will get the nod on the wing alongside Jae'Sean Tate.
NBAtonyspicks.com

Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Houston Rockets and the Atlanta Hawks will battle at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 7:00 PM EDT. At “The Space City”, the Houston Rockets won their recent match against the LA Clippers to a score of 122-115. PF Kelly Olynyk carried the team with 20 points, 11 assists, and 9 rebounds. SF Kenyon Martin Jr. delivered 20 points, 9 rebounds, and 1 assist. F Khyri Thomas scored 17 points, 5 assists, and 3 rebounds. Houston is 5th at 17-54 in the Southwest Division.
NBANBA

Rockets Announce Roster Transactions

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced they have signed guard Khyri Thomas (Ky-ree) to a multi-year contract in addition to signing forward Cam Reynolds to a 10-day contract using a hardship exception. Thomas (6-3, 210) originally signed a 10-day contract with Houston on May 7 and averaged 20.3 points...
NBApeachtreehoops.com

Preview: Hawks set for season finale vs. Rockets

The Atlanta Hawks (40-31) will take on the Houston Rockets (16-55) Sunday evening as the 2021 Southeast Division Champions, with the Miami Heat’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday evening clinching the accomplishment. It is the Hawks’ first division championship since 2015. The Hawks still have a great deal to...
NBAHenry County Daily Herald

Playoff-bound Hawks host Rockets in regular-season finale

Two teams going in opposite directions will complete the regular season when the Atlanta Hawks host the Houston Rockets on Sunday. Atlanta (40-31) is going to the playoffs for the first time since 2016-17 and currently project as the No. 4 seed from the East. The Hawks have won three in a row and are 26-11 since March 1.
NBAFrankfort Times

Hawks head to playoffs after 124-95 rout of woeful Rockets

ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie Onyeka Okongwu set career highs with 21 points and 14 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks headed to the playoffs on a roll with a 124-95 rout of the woeful Houston Rockets in the regular-season finale Sunday night. The Hawks went with a makeshift lineup after their...
NBACBS Sports

Rockets' Avery Bradley: Remains out Sunday

Bradley (personal) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hawks. The 30-year-old will sit for the sixth straight game for personal reasons to close out the season. Bradley appeared in 27 games between the Heat and Rockets this season and averaged 6.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 22.3 minutes.
NBAHouston Chronicle

Rockets' rough season comes to an end with loss to Hawks

The Rockets likely did not need, and certainly did not want a reminder of how their season went so wrong. As with so much on the way to Sunday’s finale, that too was unavoidable. They did not trade a superstar during the game. Other than that, they suffered through nearly...
NBACBS Sports

Rockets' Armoni Brooks: Scores team-high

Brooks recorded 18 points (6-19 FG, 6-18 3Pt), four rebounds and two steals in Sunday's 124-95 loss to the Hawks. Brooks has been a dominant scorer for the Rockets recently, averaging 18.4 points per game in the past seven games. The 22-year-old is pretty reliant on the three-point shot as 18 of his 19 shots attempted came from behind the arc. With the season now over, it seems likely that Brooks will stay with the team going into next season.
NBAzonecoverage.com

Tiny Nick’s Gambling Picks: 5/16

NBA – Rockets/Hawks over 231.5 (-110): 6:00 PM CT on SportsNet SW. This total immediately caught my eye because of the way the Houston Rockets have been playing and what the Atlanta Hawks are playing for. The Hawks have seeding implications on the line in this one, with an outside shot of hosting a playoff series. For that reason and because their starting rotation is healthy, I think we’ll see plenty of minutes and effort from the starters in this game.
NBAHouston Chronicle

Scouting report: Rockets at Hawks

Lately: The Rockets snapped a seven-game losing streak with their win against the Clippers on Friday. They have a six-game road losing streak. The Hawks have won six of their past seven games and have a three-game home winning streak after topping the Magic on Thursday. Scouting the Rockets. The...
NBAchatsports.com

Game Thread 5/16/21: Hawks vs. Rockets

The Atlanta Hawks host the Houston Rockets in the regular season finale on Sunday evening. Trae Young (right big toe soreness) is a game-time decision. Tony Snell (right Achilles soreness) is a game-time decision. Clint Capela (left Achilles soreness) is out. Bogdan Bogdanovic (left hamstring soreness) is out. Kevin Huerter...
NBAComplex

John Wall Hints at Leaving Houston Rockets With Instagram Vote

Just three weeks after the Rockets announced that John Wall would miss the remainder of the season with a right hamstring strain, it appears that the 30-year-old point guard may be looking for a way out of Houston. Wall recently voted in an Instagram poll in which a user asked...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Hawks' Clint Capela Status Against Rockets

The Atlanta Hawks already know their playoff fate as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a playoff battle against the New York Knicks. The Knicks' 96-92 win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday solidified the Knicks as the fourth seed regardless of if the Hawks beat the Houston Rockets on Sunday or not.
NBAHouston Chronicle

3-pointers: Takeaways from Rockets' 17-55 season

Takeaways from the Rockets’ 124-95 loss to end a 17-55 season:. On the eve of his final game of his first season as a head coach, Stephen Silas watched the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremonies and was struck by something the inductees had in common. They all spoke of all...
NBAJanesville Gazette

Hawks finish regular season 41-31 after blowout vs. Rockets

In their regular season finale, one that didn’t matter in terms of playoff positioning, the Hawks (41-31) pummeled the Rockets, 124-95. Next up, the Hawks will have a few days off while the play-in tournament takes place May 18-22, then will face the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.