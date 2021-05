The Deschutes Soil and Water Conservation District was recently awarded two grants to help the Central Oregon farming community. DSWCD was one of 20 conservation districts nationwide to be awarded an Urban Agriculture Conservation Grant. This will allow DSWCD to partner with The Environmental Center to implement soil health improvement practices with Central Oregon youth and schools. he grant focuses on improved soil health through the creation of a school gardens workshop for Central Oregon educators and provides support to amend school garden soil. A soil health lesson will be created and presented in classrooms. Youth will get hands-on experience improving soil by planting pollinator corridors.