Eight athletes lined up in Hamilton early on Friday to race a low-key 50K. The race was organized by Canadian marathoner Reid Coolsaet, and it was slated as an official record attempt for both the men’s and women’s national 50K records. On the men’s side, Chris Balestrini and Phil Parrot-Migas set off to chase the men’s record of 2:51:27, while Krista DuChene and Rachel Hannah eyed the women’s Canadian best of 3:28:20. The race started at 7 a.m., and if all goes to plan, the elites should cross the finish line in the next couple of hours.