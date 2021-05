This Mother's Day take the time to make something delicious that mom will enjoy. She deserves a rare treat of indulgence . This extra moist chocolate cake is the way to go for dear ole mom. She will enjoy every bite because it was made by you and it has an outstanding flavor. Some of you may be apprehensive, I know, I’m really not a dessert guy, I know it’s hard to believe. You can get up off the ground now and stop laughing, I’m serious.