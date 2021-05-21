newsbreak-logo
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Says She Will Only Be Doing 1-on-1 Interviews With Journalists of Color

By Bernard Beanz Smalls
HipHopWired
 2 days ago
If you’re a white journalist and want to speak with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, don’t hold your breath cause it’s not happening. On Wednesday (May 19), the embattled mayor announced that she would only be granting one-on-one interviews with journalists of color to mark the second anniversary of her inauguration, pointing out that she has been taken aback by the “overwhelmingly” white press corps in Chicago.

