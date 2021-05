ECommerce has been around for many years; however, it has become even more popular through the COVID-19 pandemic. Business owners realized having an online presence and creating digital stores was a great alternative as people were in lockdown, and most stores had to close their doors for an unknown period of time. But starting an eCommerce business is not always as easy as it may sound. For that reason, we sat down with Shopify expert Steven Ridzyowski and asked him to share what steps companies must follow when starting an eCommerce business.