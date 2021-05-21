Dragon Ball Super Sets Up a Senzu Snafu

The "strongest being in the universe" in Granolah has shown off his skills in the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super and it seems that Goku and Vegeta are in an uphill battle as they struggle against the warrior that has a serious ax to grind with the Saiyan race and the alien despot known as Freeza. The final member of the race known as the Cerealians sacrificed most of his years in the world of the living in order to become the strongest warrior in the universe, using the Eternal Dragon of his planet to make his dreams of revenge come true.