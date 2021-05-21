Dragon Ball Super Sets Up a Senzu Snafu
Dragon Ball Super's latest chapter has finally brought Goku and Vegeta face to face with the "strongest being in the universe" in the intergalactic bounty hunter known as Granolah, who has a score to settle with both the Saiyans and Freeza. Unfortunately for the Z Fighters, their initial encounter with Granolah definitely doesn't go as planned and it seems as if the bounty hunter wasn't lying about being the strongest fighter in the world at the moment, having gained power as a result of calling upon the Eternal Dragon of Cereal but suffering a terrifying cost as a result.comicbook.com