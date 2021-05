By Jason Davis – WASHINGTON, DC (Apr 30, 2021) US Soccer Players – Just a little more than six years ago, Jesse Marsch was an out-of-work soccer coach. Following a stint as the first MLS boss of the Montreal Impact, Marsch was a young coach with a good representation but not much of a profile. There was no guarantee he had a path to success in Major League Soccer, much less one that would take him to a Champions League-level club in one of the best leagues in the world. Six years later, however, that’s exactly where he is.