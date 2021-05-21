newsbreak-logo
Alert canceled for missing Madisonville woman who is ill

By WKRC
WKRC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police have put out an alert for an endangered missing woman. Tashika Denton, 63, was last seen at 6 p.m. Thursday in Madisonville. Police say she is very ill and may be having a reaction to a medical condition. She is 5'1" and 103 pounds....

