Scattered Showers & Storms This Afternoon -Michelle Poedel

Friday’s Forecast High: 77°F, Tonight’s Forecast Low: 65°F. The scattered showers have been across our region this morning and the trend will continue into this afternoon and early evening. We may even get a few thunderstorms developing in the mix, and if they do develop, there’s a small chance they could become strong to severe. Make sure you have your News8000 First Alert Weather app on hand as it’ll send you any warnings instantly! Highs today will be in the mid 70s.