Scattered Showers & Storms This Afternoon -Michelle Poedel

news8000.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday’s Forecast High: 77°F, Tonight’s Forecast Low: 65°F. The scattered showers have been across our region this morning and the trend will continue into this afternoon and early evening. We may even get a few thunderstorms developing in the mix, and if they do develop, there’s a small chance they could become strong to severe. Make sure you have your News8000 First Alert Weather app on hand as it’ll send you any warnings instantly! Highs today will be in the mid 70s.

www.news8000.com
Environmentnews8000.com

Warm & Muggy This Afternoon, Slight Chance Of A Storm. -Michelle Poedel

Monday’s Forecast High: 85°F, Tonight’s Forecast Low: 67°F. It’s another warm and muggy, summer-like day across the region. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, but with dew points in the upper 60s to 70 degrees, heat index values will be even higher. There is a slight chance of a shower or storm this afternoon. Those with the best chance at seeing rain will be in our northwestern communities.
Charlottesville, VANBC 29 News

Showers and storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Finally needed rain is expected later today into tonight. A stalled frontal boundary will be the focus of additional showers and scattered storms. Some could produce gusty wind. As conditions begin to dry, we’ll see temperatures warming Tuesday into the mid-week. Another round of rain is expected for our late week. The second half of the holiday weekend should be dry. Have a great and safe day !
Environmentweathernationtv.com

More Severe Storms for the Plains on Monday

The stagnant upper level low across the Western United States is continuing to send waves of energy over the Rockies the next few days, keeping severe weather chances in the forecast for the Northern, Central and Southern High Plains. This is after several days of isolated severe thunderstorms already due to the same low pressure. Here is the very latest severe forecast.
EnvironmentNews On 6

Scattered Showers Possible Throughout Monday In Central Oklahoma

Cloudy skies with scattered showers are likely Monday. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s with southeast winds. Best rain chances will stay east of Interstate 35 throughout Monday. By late Monday afternoon, rain chances will quickly taper off. Most of the evening will be dry. We will monitor...
Roanoke, VAWDBJ7.com

Scattered storms return to the forecast

Roanoke hit 91 yesterday, Lynchburg hit 92 and Danville also hit 92. These were the first 90 degree days of the season. Roanoke missed 90 degrees Saturday by little more than an half a degree. MONDAY-TUESDAY. Our high pressure sinks to the south Monday which opens the door for a...
Pittsburgh, PAwtae.com

Scattered showers Monday, humid Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — The ridge that provided warm and dry weather the last seven days has finally broken down. A disturbance along with a weak front will use the back door and drift down from the north tonight or tomorrow. This will lead to more clouds and a few showers, especially tomorrow. Tomorrow will not be a wash out, but we will be playing, "dodge a shower," at times. Tuesday will be warm and humid, but dry. Rain and thunderstorm threat returns mid week.
Environmentnews9.com

Scattered Showers Possible Throughout Monday In Central Oklahoma

Cloudy skies with scattered showers are likely Monday. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s with southeast winds. Best rain chances will stay east of Interstate 35 throughout Monday. By late Monday afternoon, rain chances will quickly taper off. Most of the evening will be dry. We will monitor...