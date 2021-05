The Dallas String Quartet will be playing alongside the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra May 9 for a concert that will be packed with music of all genres. The concert will start off with the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra playing a ballet, “La Création du Monde” written by Darius Milhaud in 1923. This piece focuses on the formation of the world as told in African folk mythology. The orchestra will also be playing a lively piece titled “Divertissement,” which was written by Jacques Ibert back in the 1930s with the intention of keeping an audience entertained.