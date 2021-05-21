newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pinole, CA

Pinole Valley High teacher wins 49ers Foundation grant

Posted by 
The Richmond Standard
The Richmond Standard
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michele Lamons-Raiford, an American Sign Language teacher at Pinole Valley High, was named as one of five winners of the Dr. Harry Edwards “Follow Your Bliss” grant award, which was created by the 49ers Foundation. The grant program was created in 2017 to recognize full-time Bay Area educators “who exemplify...

richmondstandard.com
The Richmond Standard

The Richmond Standard

Richmond, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
645K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay Richmond Smart. The Richmond Standard is the number one source for local, community-driven news about Richmond. We feature breaking news, community stories and events, crime, business, transportation, prep sports, job openings and much more. From where’s where, to what’s what, we’ve got Richmond and West Contra Costa County covered – 24/7 and 365 days a year. This news website is brought to you by Chevron Richmond. We aim to provide Richmond residents with important information about what’s going on in the community, and to provide a voice for Chevron Richmond on civic issues.

 https://richmondstandard.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Hayward, CA
City
Vallejo, CA
City
Millbrae, CA
City
Pinole, CA
Local
California Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommie Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sociology Of Sport#High School Students#College Students#Smith College#Union College#Pinole Valley High#The 49ers Foundation#Advanced Placement#English#Solano Community College#Urban Promise Academy#Black Power#Cornell University#San Jose State#Asl#East Oakland#Community#Educators#Longwood Elementary#Teaching
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
NFL
Related
Los Altos, CAEast Bay Times

Vote now: Bay Area News Group girls athlete of the week

Welcome to the Bay Area News Group (Mercury News & East Bay Times) girls athlete of the week poll. Each Monday for the remainder of the academic year, we will provide a list of candidates who stood out over the previous week and allow you, the reader, to cast votes through 5 p.m. Wednesday.
California StateBayInsider

California's K-12 enrollment drops by 160K students

OAKLAND, Calif. - Statewide enrollment numbers for K-12 public schools for the 2020-21 school year dropped nearly 3 percent, or 160,000 students, compared to the year before, according to the Public Policy Institute of California in a report released Friday. The figures were similar for Bay Area counties, which had...
Contra Costa County, CAEast Bay Times

May 21 Central, East Contra Costa arts, entertainment On Tap

Classic and foreign film series continues at El Campanil. The El Campanil Classic Film Series will feature the 1977 film “Selena” at 2 p.m. May 29 in the El Campanil Theatre at 602 W. Second St. This joyous and heartbreaking film, which also catapulted the career of a young Jennifer Lopez, chronicles and centers on the true story of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez and her meteoric rise to stardom. The movie is directed by Gregory Nava and also stars Edward James Olmos, Jon Seda and Constance Marie.
San Francisco, CASFStation.com

Hope & Belonging in the Bayview: Bridging the Post-COVID Divide

Friends of the Children - SF Bay Area, an organization dedicated to supporting children in and around Bayview Hunters Point as they break the generational cycle of poverty, is pleased to announce details for Hope & Belonging in the Bayview - Bridging the Post COVID Divide. The virtual town hall event will take place on May 18, 2021 from 5:00 - 6:30 pm. Moderated by Priya David Clemens, Host of KQED's Newsroom and featuring panelists Maria Su, Executive Director of SF Department of Children, Youth and Their Families; Dion-Jay Brookter, Executive Director, Young Community Developers and Member, SF Police Commission; Gabrielle Theobald-Anderson, Social Worker at Hillcrest Elementary School; and Frédérique Clermont, Director of Programs, Friends of the Children - SF Bay Area. This important conversation among San Francisco thought leaders will address the challenge of bridging the divide between communities like Bayview Hunters Point and other more affluent neighborhoods. The online event is free to attend, but reservations are required and can be made at friends-sf.org/Town_Hall_Event/.
Marin County, CASonoma Index Tribune

The Bay Area has the highest coronavirus vaccination rates in the state - and some of the lowest hospitalization levels

May 16—There's an emerging truth showing up at hospitals across California: The more vaccines in arms on the outside means fewer patients sick with COVID-19 on the inside. And nowhere is that clearer than the Bay Area. The region's counties have the highest percentage of vaccinated residents in California and among the lowest hospitalization rates, according to a Bay Area News Group analysis of state data.
Contra Costa County, CAPosted by
The Richmond Standard

Mobile vaccine clinics to roll into local schools next week

Starting next week, certain Contra Costa County public school campuses will host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students ages 12 and over and other community members. Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) and Kaiser Permanente will team up with the Contra Costa Office of Education and several school districts to begin rolling out mobile vaccine clinics to schools countywide Tues., May 18.
Contra Costa County, CAPosted by
The Richmond Standard

WCCUSD students can earn HS and college credits at CCC this summer

Contra Costa College is offering West Contra Costa Unified School District (WCCUSD) students in grades 9-11 a summertime opportunity to enroll in online college courses and earn high school and college credits at the same time via its High School College Connection Program. The deadline to apply is May 21; to be eligible, students should attend a WCCUSD high school in the aforementioned grades.
Santa Clara, CAMercury News

These cities led the Bay Area in housing and population growth

Santa Clara, Morgan Hill and Mountain View added more homes and people among Bay Area cities in 2020 even as California’s overall population shrank for the first time since 1900. Santa Clara added 2,066 new housing units last year, a 4.2 percent increase that is the eighth-largest increase in the...
CollegesPosted by
The Richmond Standard

3 finalists for Contra Costa College president

Contra Costa College is one step closer to having a new president. The Contra Costa Community College District recently announced three finalists for the position: Damon A. Bell, Ed.D., Tia Robinson-Cooper, Ed.D. and Tina Vasconcellos, Ph.D. The first candidate is Dr. Damon A. Bell, who is currently serving as the...
Richmond, CAPosted by
The Richmond Standard

Ed Fund celebration to honor teaching excellence

The Ed Fund will host a free, virtual “Soaring to Excellence” celebration Thurs., May 6 from 5-6 p.m. during which it will honor its 38th cohort of Teaching Excellence Award winners. This year’s honorees include teachers Christina Ferry, 7-8th grade ELD at DeJean Middle School, Molly Wahl, 6th grade at...
California StatePosted by
The Richmond Standard

Middle College High recognized as ‘California Distinguished School’

Middle College High School in the West Contra Costa Unified School District (WCCUSD) has been honored by the California Department of Education as a 2021 California Distinguished School. Per an announcement by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, honorees were selected based on performance and progress on state indicators—including test scores, suspension rates and conditions and climate—outlined on the California School Dashboard, the state’s accountability and continuous improvement system.