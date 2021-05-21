newsbreak-logo
Q&A with Andrea Debbink, author of ‘The Wild World Handbook’

Channel 3000
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrea Debbink’s new book, “The Wild World Handbook: How Adventurers, Artists, Scientists — and You — Can Protect Earth’s Habitats,” is intended for middle grade readers — but I lingered over every glorious page. “Wild World I,” as Debbink has taken to calling the May 25 release (because a second volume is due out from Quirk Books this November) is informative but not dull, serious but not dire. Hopeful, even as it leaves no stone unturned on the path to mitigating grave ecological issues like climate change, deforestation and overfishing. The colorful book is divided into nine habitats and it is equal parts history lessons, biography, trivia, geographical guidebook and DIY craft exploration — a clear reflection of Debbink’s nearly 10 years as an editor at the now-shuttered American Girl magazine, a position she left in 2019 to write books full time. But while The Wild World Handbook is the University of Wisconsin–Madison alum’s fourth book, it’s the first that’s entirely in her own voice, sprung from her own imagination and experience and whimsically brought to life by Netherlands-based illustrator Asia Orlando. The result leaves readers — whether middle grade or middle-aged — informed, inspired and, most importantly, empowered.

