Does Fernandina Beach need a community garden at the entrance to the City?. City Commissioner Bradley Bean thinks so. At the May 4, 2021 Workshop, which preceded the Regular Meeting of the Fernandina Beach City Commission (FBCC) Bean suggested that the City convert the area once occupied by Nassau Lumber & Supply at the entrance to the City on the southwest corner of Lime and 8th Streets to that use. The area, as pictured below, is covered with grass and small to medium sized trees in addition to holding the sign that indicates how many days the City has gone without an accident.