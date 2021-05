The Oklahoma State Health Department said students fully vaccinated against COVID-19 who come into close contact with an infectious person won't need to quarantine. State Epidemiologist Jolianne Stone made the announcement Thursday morning during a virtual news conference on the first day 12- to 15-year-olds were able to receive the Pfizer vaccine. She encouraged parents to consider how important it is that learning and extracurricular activities not be disrupted and get their children immunized.