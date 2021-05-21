Visuals 05.20.21
When people think of art classes, they may think of a paint and sip-type afternoon tutorial. Monterey GlassWorks, located at 801 California Ave., Sand City, deals in glass blowing, arguably a more technical art form with a more volatile medium. The studio offers a six-week beginners class in June ($610), with registration now open. By the end, students should feel a level of comfort participating in the studio's open-glass sessions. The studio also funds pairs of artists-in-residence each year who may or may not work with glass, but have full use of the studio. Expect to see the works of Aya Oki and Monterey's own Hannah Brimmer. Register at montereyglassworks.com.