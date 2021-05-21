Visuals 05.20.21

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleWhen people think of art classes, they may think of a paint and sip-type afternoon tutorial. Monterey GlassWorks, located at 801 California Ave., Sand City, deals in glass blowing, arguably a more technical art form with a more volatile medium. The studio offers a six-week beginners class in June ($610), with registration now open. By the end, students should feel a level of comfort participating in the studio’s open-glass sessions. The studio also funds pairs of artists-in-residence each year who may or may not work with glass, but have full use of the studio. Expect to see the works of Aya Oki and Monterey’s own Hannah Brimmer. Register at montereyglassworks.com.

Events to look forward to this weekend, and beyond.

Now that your tickets to the Monterey Bay Aquarium or the National Steinbeck Center have been booked, here are few more virtual and in-person events to fill your free time. Do you make art? Pacific Grove Art Center would gladly take it off your hands for their Tiny Treasures show and fundraiser. A maximum of three pieces can be submitted and must be no larger than eight by 10 inches, including frame, and not exceed even inches in depth. Each piece must be ready to hang on the wall during the show (and reopening), scheduled (tentatively) for July 2 from 7-9pm at PGAC, located at 568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. Every work of art will be displayed with a “voting box” where people can deposit their purchased raffle tickets, at the end of the show, one winning ticket will be drawn per piece and takes it home. The art center will be ready to receive donations from Wednesday through Saturday from noon-5pm and Sunday from noon-4pm from now until June 24. Find out more information at pgartcenter.org.
MHAA: Salvador Dali Exhibition Reopens May 28

The Monterey History and Art Association Salvador Dali Exhibition is happy to reopen our doors to the public on Friday, May 28 in the Stanton Center at 5 Custom Plaza in Downtown Old Monterey. Dali was one of the 20th century’s most celebrated surrealist artists, and lived for a time...
Jacks Monterey Restaurant Reopens May 19

Portola Hotel & Spa is thrilled to share that Jacks Monterey is reopening on May 19. Jacks will be open Wednesday - Sunday for breakfast, 6:30am-10:30am, and dinner, 4pm-10pm, Reservations are available through OpenTable or by phoning 831-649-7830. Jacks Monterey serves a variety of dishes made from fresh, local ingredients...
Monterey Bay Aquarium reopens to the general public

MONTEREY, Calif. — On Saturday the Monterey Bay Aquarium reopened to the general public for the first time since the pandemic began. General admission tickets had gone on sale on May 5 and people were excited to get inside. The Monterey Bay Aquarium closed its doors in March 2020. It's...
Local Aptos resident embarks on a 2,650-mile hike

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A local Aptos resident is currently on a hike that will total 2,650 miles, starting from the Mexican border and ending at the Canadian border. Currently, Diane Delucchi is in the Mojave Desert in a place called Hikertown. KION's Stephanie Aceves will have the details tonight at...
Zach McIntyre’s Weekend Picks for 5/14-5/16

Alright you’ve waited long enough, so we’ll kick off weekend picks with the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s reopening! Tickets officially go on sale May 15th. Be sure to get your tickets early though, they sell quick!. Staying in Monterey, head out to the Whaling Station Saturday for some live music! This...
Coming soon: Salinas events

1. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 2. Blue Zones Project Volunteer Opportunities; 3. Yoga with Coach Pegah; 4. HMIS Basics, Advanced Reporting Tool, and Optional 2nd Session ShelterPoint; 5. Salinas 1st Annual Juneteenth Celebration;
The Carmel Mission Foundation undertakes a big restoration project to help continue a legacy.

Craftsman Henry John Downie, “Harry” to all who knew him, was supposed to only stick around the Monterey Peninsula for a few weeks in 1931 to repair some statues at San Carlos Church in Monterey. After fixing what he could there, he headed to Mission San Carlos Borromeo in Carmel, where found a wealth of projects that interested him. He stayed 50 years as the mission’s chief restoration expert.
Morsels 05.13.21

HOPPY TRAILS… Next year, Salinas will have another place for drinking some quality craft beer, with Alvarado Street Brewery planning for a new brewpub on the ground floor of the former Rabobank building in Oldtown. This will be the brewery’s fourth location in the county (on top of the original Alvarado Street spot in Monterey, plus outposts in Salinas and Carmel). Keep an eye on 301 Main St., where they hope to open in spring 2022. asb.beer.
The Wonder World

How’s that book coming along? You know what I’m talking about: the Great American Novel you promised the world you were going to write way back when the pandemic forced us all to stay home to write books and binge-watch Netflix. So you didn’t write it after all. Too much...
Found Treasure: Terra Superfoods

May 14, 2021 – One of my earliest mentors in journalism encouraged what he called “Huh?-Oooooh!” openings to seize an audience’s attention. “Huh?” as in a hook that has readers thinking, Wow—what is this all about? And then, after the reveal: “Ooooh,” I get it. That’s enlightening stuff. Something similar...
SQUIDFRY 05.13.21: Canna bliss

CANNA BLISS… Each spring while watching friends and family get abducted by the bright green and white rays of light beaming down into the Monterey Bay from all those fishing boats, Squid is reminded of the blissful qualities of a deliberate ignorance. Of course, there are limits to this practice – it is indeed a practice – in the public arena and such limits were painfully broadcast May 4, when Monterey City Council took up the still-sensitive issue of bringing retail cannabis dispensaries into town.
Monterey Outdoor Market debuts this weekend at Custom House Plaza

MONTEREY — After more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions, Custom House Plaza will see one of the first community attractions grace its grounds since the pandemic began as more people start to venture out. The Monterey Outdoor Market will launch its maiden event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to...
Zen Energy Balls at East Village Cafe

East Village Cafe invites you to try our Zen Energy Balls, made in-house in small batches with organic ingredients. These delicious, healthy snacks include flax seed, chia seed, chocolate, coconut, vanilla, and honey. Come and try one at 498 Washington Street in Downtown Old Monterey - we're locally owned and operated.
Monterey Museum of Art Talk: Artists Kaffe Fassett & Erin Lee Gafill, May 22

Monterey Museum of Art invites you to experience the close connection between internationally renowned textile designer Kaffe Fassett and his niece, award-winning Monterey County artist Erin Lee Gafill, in this online event on Saturday, May 22, 11am-12pm. Fee is $15. Please register online. First, witness a behind-the-scenes dialogue between Kaffe...
What will happen to late local photographer Pat Hathaway’s collection of 80,000 photographs?

Whether it’s an image of Cannery Row’s original 16 bridges, Japanese divers searching for abalone at Point Lobos, the construction and opening of Monterey Bay Aquarium or Ed Ricketts casually talking to his mother and son, chances are Pat Hathaway was either there photographing it or later collected a print of it. Over the course of his lifetime, Hathaway amassed a collection of 80,000 photographs of life on the Central Coast. They have been reproduced in local history books and exhibits and on postcards.