newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Nursing student taps into own experience to reassure patient

Daily Hampshire Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKailey Kennedy Slesar, a UMass nursing student, walks into Baystate Medical Center at 7 a.m. for her six-hour pediatric clinical rotation. She is wearing a face mask made by her mother that reads, “I wear hearing aids SO SPEAK UP.”. The stone building reminds her of the Hogwarts School of...

www.gazettenet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Students#Antibiotics#Taps#Nursing And Nurses#Medical Students#Medical School#Medical Doctors#Primary Care Doctors#Umass#Baystate Medical Center#Picc#Clinical Rotations#Cardiac Complication#Catheter#Communication#Hearing Aids#Understanding#Infection#Kailey Notices#Lip Reading
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Walmart
Related
Missoula, MTPosted by
Newstalk KGVO

Providence St. Patrick Hospital wins Patient Experience Award

For the eighth straight year Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula has achieved the Healthgrades 2021 Outstanding Patient Experience Award. KGVO News spoke to James McKay, Chief Physician Executive for Providence Montana, who explained the significance of the award. “This is the eighth year in a row that we've won...
Henry County, INCourier-Times

HCH among Top 5% for Outstanding Patient Experience

Henry Community Health has achieved the Healthgrades 2021 Outstanding Patient Experience Award. This distinction places Henry Community Health among the top five percent of hospitals nationwide for patient experience, according to Healthgrades, the leading marketplace that connects patients and providers. “Henry Community Health is proud to receive this prestigious award...
Minoritiesdocwirenews.com

Nurse Practitioners Trained to Perform Colonoscopies Viewed as Exploiting Black Patients

A retrospective Johns Hopkins study examined the ability of trained nurse practitioners to perform colonoscopies, a procedure normally performed by gastroenterologists. Approximately seventy-five percent of the patients to receive the colonoscopy from an NP were black, John Hopkins’ researchers attempt to improve diversity in their clinical trials. This, however, drew ire from the medical community along with accusations of exploitation.
Health Servicessouthcoast.org

Charlton’s Nurses Form Special Bond with Patient

Taking Care of Patients is a Group Effort: Charlton’s Nurses. It’s no secret that what makes Southcoast Health so special is the people. As a not-for-profit community health system, our team of nurses, providers, and staff work together to provide world-class care close to home. Performing compassionate and comprehensive service, our team demonstrates that taking care of patients truly is a group effort and one that our families, friends, and neighbors appreciate both in and out of the hospital.
Health Servicessouthcoast.org

Southcoast ICU Nurse Shares Firsthand Experiences

Stories from the #SouthcoastFrontlines: Michele Tsaliagos, ICU Nurse. The past year has brought unimaginable challenges to our community. As we each do our part to get vaccinated and continue to see signs of returning to a new normal, it is important to acknowledge the incredible work that many individuals across our community have done to help us get to this point. Today we highlight ICU Nurse, Michele Tsaliagos.
Public Healthhurriyetdailynews.com

COVID-19 nurses treat patients mentally

While nurses continue to tirelessly work at the forefront of the battle against coronavirus, they treat not only patients’ bodily health but also their state of mind. “Nurses use a holistic approach while treating patients, which means not only supporting them physically but also psychologically and mentally,” Specialist Nurse Damla Bozkaya told Anadolu Agency on the occasion of Nurses Week.
Health ServicesPosted by
TheStreet

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health Hospitals Rated Among Top Performers In Nation For Patient Safety And Patient Experience By Healthgrades

SEATTLE and TACOMA, Wash., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Mason Franciscan Health hospitals are ranked among the top in the nation for patient experience and patient safety by Healthgrades, the leading online service that connects patients and providers. Healthgrades announced today that:. Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle achieved...
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

Healthgrades recognizes 870 hospitals for patient safety, experience excellence

Healthgrades has identified 870 hospitals as the recipients of its 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award and Outstanding Patient Experience Award, the organization said May 11. Healthgrades awarded 453 hospitals with its patient safety award for their excellent clinical outcomes among its Medicare population. To determine the recipients, Healthgrades assessed hospitals' 2017-19 outcomes for 14 patient safety indicators defined by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. If all U.S. hospitals performed similarly to award winners, an average of 53,624 safety events could have been avoided, Healthgrades found.
Health ServicesFuturity

Lower nurse-to-patient ratio saves lives

Establishing minimum nurse-to-patient staffing ratios in hospitals can save lives, prevent readmissions, shorten hospital stays, and reduce costs, a new study finds. Researchers evaluated legislation enacted in 2016 in Queensland, Australia as a safety measure that limited the average number of patients per nurse to four, similar to pending legislation in New York and Illinois.
HealthNewsday

LI nurses comfort patients, families with heartwarming keepsakes

Melissa DePaola’s mother was fighting for her life. In February, Carol Kloor spent two weeks at South Shore University Hospital's intensive care unit, after being diagnosed with peripheral artery disease. DePaola said her mother’s team of caretakers was constantly with her, even when DePaola couldn’t be. One of the nurses...
Texas Statenews4sanantonio.com

Why addressing nursing shortage in Texas is critical to patient care

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - According to the Health Resources and Services Administration, Texas expects a nursing shortage, upwards of 15,900 by 2030. This comes as baby boomers age and require extra care and as many of the generation's nurses are expected to retire. Nursing programs like the one at Baptist...
Health ServicesTimes Union

Definition of Patient Experience Reexamined to Acknowledge the Human Experience in Healthcare

New white paper from The Beryl Institute explores the evolving and integrated nature of experience. Reinforcing its commitment to elevate the human experience in healthcare, The Beryl Institute publishes a new report, Reexamining “Defining Patient Experience”: Expanding our Perspective to the Human Experience in Healthcare. The initial publication, Defining Patient Experience, was published seven years ago. This new release recognizes the evolution of the patient experience definition to an advanced version that also addresses the realities and vulnerabilities of our healthcare workforce and the needs of our communities while continuing to focus on what matters to patients, families and caregivers. Reevaluating the definition, in light of current events and the COVID-19 pandemic, sets the groundwork for a plan to continue to elevate the human experience in healthcare going forward.
Chico, CAactionnewsnow.com

Chico nurses hold picket for patient safety

CHICO, Calif. - On Friday, Registered Nurses (RN) at Enloe Medical Center gathered for an instructional picket, demanding that management prioritize patient safety and address short staffing, inadequate PPE, and hospital preparedness for natural disasters. RNs at Enloe said management refuses to address these issues as well as infection control...