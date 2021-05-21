Nursing student taps into own experience to reassure patient

New white paper from The Beryl Institute explores the evolving and integrated nature of experience. Reinforcing its commitment to elevate the human experience in healthcare, The Beryl Institute publishes a new report, Reexamining “Defining Patient Experience”: Expanding our Perspective to the Human Experience in Healthcare. The initial publication, Defining Patient Experience, was published seven years ago. This new release recognizes the evolution of the patient experience definition to an advanced version that also addresses the realities and vulnerabilities of our healthcare workforce and the needs of our communities while continuing to focus on what matters to patients, families and caregivers. Reevaluating the definition, in light of current events and the COVID-19 pandemic, sets the groundwork for a plan to continue to elevate the human experience in healthcare going forward.