FWP asks public to report snapping turtles in west-central Montana
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is asking for help from the public in reporting snapping turtle sightings in west-central Montana. Snapping turtles are a native species east of the continental divide in Montana, but they are non-native west of the divide and can cause significant harm to native populations of pond-dwelling species like frogs, turtles, snakes, ducks and fish. Snapping turtles likely end up in waterways in western Montana through illegal releases of animals kept as pets.missoulian.com