New All-Electric Van Beats VW And Tesla To The Punch

There’s a new Tesla on the horizon… And it might be the biggest game-changer the EV market has ever seen!. We’re expecting it to be a hatchback, but how can we be so sure? Well for starters, Tesla has already given us a saloon, SUV, pick-up truck and a sports car, so a more affordable family car seems the next logical step. What’s more, Elon has already confirmed that the new car will cost around $25,000, which for us in the UK would equate to just £18,000! To put that in perspective, one of the cheapest EVs around at the moment, the Fiat 500 Electric, costs £23,000! 🤯