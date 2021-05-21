New All-Electric Van Beats VW And Tesla To The Punch
Canoo has just done something Tesla hasn't: the commencement of accepting pre-orders for its "Lifestyle Vehicle," aka an all-electric minibus. Heck, Canoo even beat Volkswagen to the party. The latter's reborn microbus, called the ID.Buzz in concept form, isn't due to premiere until 2022, the same year Canoo intends to launch its minibus. The Los Angeles-based startup has just announced pricing for its new "Lifestyle Vehicle," beginning at $34,750 for the Delivery version. Base and Premium models will cost more, but no higher than $49,950 - and that's all before tax incentives.carbuzz.com