newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Kids in Arizona can get Pfizer, other vaccines at same time

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Children in Arizona as young as 12 can get a COVID-19 vaccine when receiving other immunizations, health officials said Friday.

Dr. Cara Christ, director of the state Department of Health Services, said pediatricians, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, can administer the Pfizer vaccine alongside other childhood vaccines. Previously, the CDC had recommended children wait two weeks in between vaccinations.

The hope is to further reduce “potential missed opportunities to vaccinate,” Christ said during a virtual media briefing. Furthermore, parents need to make sure children are caught up on childhood immunizations in general because fewer were sought during the pandemic.

Christ also expressed optimism that the Pfizer vaccine would be approved for children ages 2-11 by September.

Vaccine demand has been low statewide. Arizona at its peak doled out between 60,000 to 80,000 doses daily, according to Christ. In recent days, around 20,000 doses have been administered. As a result, the hours and days of operations at some state vaccine pods will be modified.

A pop-up vaccination clinic for children planned for Saturday in Phoenix’s largely Latino Maryvale neighborhood will mark a renewed effort to get to underserved communities.

The Arizona Department of Health Services said people will be going door-to-door to educate residents about vaccines and distribute yard signs.

Overall, more than 5.6 million vaccine doses have been given out in the state. Roughly 3.2 million people, or 44.3% of Arizona’s eligible population, have received at least one dose. Around 2.7 million are fully vaccinated.

The state dashboard on Friday reported 577 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths. The total number of pandemic cases and deaths now stands at 875,766 and 17,531, respectively.

The in-patient hospitalizations because of the virus decreased slightly to 581. Of those, 167 were patients in the ICU.

The seven-day rolling average of Arizona’s daily virus cases was 575.3 as of Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The seven-day rolling average of daily virus-related deaths was 10.1.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

462K+
Followers
225K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Vaccines
Local
Arizona Health
Phoenix, AZ
Health
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Vaccines
Phoenix, AZ
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Arizona COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Vaccinations#Pediatricians#Disease Prevention#Cdc#Disease Control#Ap#Icu#Johns Hopkins University#Latino Maryvale#Vaccine Demand#Kids#Health Officials#Parents#Children Ages#People#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Mainers can remove masks indoors starting today

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The day has arrived for Maine residents who want to stop wearing a mask. The state’s new guidance about mask use during the coronavirus pandemic takes effect on Monday. Mainers no longer have to wear a face covering in most indoor settings, except for schoolchildren 5 and older.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
The Associated Press

AM Prep-Cooler Copy

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Members of George Floyd’s family and others who lost loved ones to police encounters, joined activists and citizens in Minneapolis yesterday for a march. It’s one of several events planned around the country to mark the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death at the hands of police. The...
Arizona Statekyma.com

Arizona health officials hope to see spike in vaccine demand

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Health officials reported 468 new COVID cases in Arizona but no new deaths. The new cases bring the total to 873,446 and 17,466 deaths. The Associated Press reported the number of hospitalizations for COVID cases is slowly going down. But of those cases, 199 were in ICUs.
Arizona StateUS News and World Report

Arizona Finds 468 New COVID-19 Cases but No New Deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting 468 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths. The state dashboard posted the latest virus related data Monday, bringing its pandemic-wide totals to 873,446 and 17,466 deaths. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 deviated little from the last few days at 594....
Arizona StateDerrick

Arizona mom denies killing 2 children with meat cleaver

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman accused in the grisly slayings of her two children with a meat cleaver made her first court appearance Monday, where she denied harming them. “I did not kill anybody,” Yui Inoue, 40, said through a Japanese interpreter before a Maricopa County Superior Court commissioner in Phoenix told her not to talk about the case except with an attorney.
Phoenix, AZyourvalley.net

Donations needed for Phoenix teen after liver transplant

A Phoenix family is asking for donations after their teenage daughter underwent successful liver transplant surgery in March. The teen, Avery Morkert, is a Phoenix resident who received a life-saving liver transplant March 17 at Phoenix Children’s Hospital after being diagnosed with Auto Immune Hepatitis. According to the Children’s Organ...
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

7 Quirky And Unusual Things No One Tells You About Living In Arizona

Living in Arizona has its fair share of perks (and quite a few quirks, as well.) Here are seven quirky and unusual things nobody tells you about living in Arizona – let’s see how many you can relate to! How many of these Arizona quirks can you relate to? Tell us your thoughts in the […] The post 7 Quirky And Unusual Things No One Tells You About Living In Arizona appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arizona StateWashington Post

Arizona is now ground zero in Republicans’ war on voting

UNDETERRED BY the backlash to Georgia’s new anti-voting law, Arizona Republicans have made their state ground zero in the party’s spurious efforts to question the 2020 election results and restrict voting. First, they insisted on running a chaotic “audit” of the 2020 vote in Maricopa County, the state’s most populous, without the expertise or the safeguards to do so credibly; that nightmare continues, and the results could seriously harm faith in U.S. elections. Then, Arizona Republicans imposed what they call “fixes” to state election law, including a new voting restriction that is pointless — if your goal is to make elections simple and fair.
Arizona Statekawc.org

Kimberly Yee Joins Race For Arizona Governor

Arizona's Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced her run for Governor Monday in a video posted to her campaign site. Yee who serves Arizona as the 45 treasure of the state said she is running for Governor to 'secure our southern border'. Yee also served as a state senator back in 2017.
Phoenix, AZazbigmedia.com

12 Metro Phoenix companies that are hiring now

Gov. Ducey recently announced that the state will offer a $2,000 return to work bonus in an effort to get Arizonans employed. For those who are currently on the job hunt, below is a list of 11 local businesses that are hiring now, with big incentives. : Ducey’s ‘Arizona Back...
Mesa, AZPhoenix New Times

Georgia Politician Stacey Abrams Is Coming to Speak in Mesa

Mesa Arts Center has just announced a new addition to its fall 2021 event lineup: Political leader, voting rights activist, and bestselling author Stacey Abrams will appear on Tuesday, October 12. Her Mesa stop is part of her "A Conversation With Stacey Abrams" speaking tour. A press release from Mesa...
Phoenix, AZkjzz.org

Q&AZ: How Often Does Phoenix Redraw Its Districts?

With the 2020 census results collected, states and cities are close to drawing new district boundaries. Through KJZZ's Q&AZ project, a listener asked: How often do Phoenix City Council districts get redistricted? Who draws the new lines?. Phoenix changes its district boundaries every 10 years, in line with the U.S....
Tempe, AZPosted by
Arizona Mirror

The say their landlord ignored them and retaliated against them. Now they’re suing.

Marc Collymore and Ashley Abrams moved to Tempe from Austin, Texas, to be closer to the Mayo Clinic for Collymore’s medical needs, but over the course of several months they would spend more time fighting their landlord than his health issues. The couple moved into an apartment managed by The Robinson Family Group in Tempe […] The post The say their landlord ignored them and retaliated against them. Now they’re suing. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Arizona StatePosted by
CBS News

Arizona's GOP-led ballot audit to be paused temporarily

The Republican-led Arizona state Senate audit of the 2020 election in the state's most populous county will have to be paused on Friday because the firms conducting the review of ballots must clear the facility being used so that high school graduations can take place in the venue. Despite prior...