POINT PLEASANT — The 70th annual National Day of Prayer is set to take place on Thursday, May 6, at noon at the Mason County Courthouse in Point Pleasant. Many in the community will be stepping up as prayer representatives, including Lura Casto, who will celebrate her 90th birthday in July. Casto is a member of Creston Church in Mt. Alto. Mason County’s National Day of Prayer coordinator Denise Bonecutter, said Casto “is a wonderful lady and has a huge family.” According to Bonecutter, Casto is the mother of five, grandmother of 22, great-grandmother of 50 with two more on the way, and will soon be a great-great grandmother. Bonecutter said she hosts Christmas, Easter and other holidays at her house for the whole family.