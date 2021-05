When things don’t go according to plan, try not to panic. I remember my college graduation like it was yesterday. I was excited to go out into the world and put my education to use, yet I held a bit of sadness at the thought of leaving my friends, my apartment, and the city that I had come to know and love. There was a bit of a terror, too — the overwhelming sensation that can happen when you’re not quite sure what’s going to come next.