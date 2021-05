The Minnesota Department of Health is releasing data on the state’s breakthrough COVID-19 cases. These cases involved fully vaccinated individuals who test positive for COVID-19 more than two weeks after receiving their final dose, which is rare. State health officials say that as of May 12th, there have been about 19-hundred-42 breakthrough cases, and doctors say that often times with these cases, people have no symptoms or very minimal symptoms. However, 175 of these cases had to be hospitalized and 21 of them died. The average age for hospitalizations in these cases was 70-years old and for deaths it was 75-years old.