Florida State

Troopers: Drunk Florida man says truck swerved because it was ‘struck by lightning’

By NBC2 News
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tJyxn_0a76cBhB00

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – A man told troopers during a traffic stop in Collier County that he was driving erratically because his truck was “struck by lightning,” according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Steve Stinton, 38, is accused of driving drunk on I-75 near mile marker 71, an arrest affidavit states. A trooper allegedly spotted Stinton with his turn signal on, swerving between lanes.

When the trooper pulled him over, Stinton had alcohol on his breath, slurred speech and had difficulty located his insurance paperwork.

Stinton told the trooper his truck pulls slightly to the left because it was “struck by lightning,” according to the report. Despite not having a dentist or a doctor, he also claimed he might be diabetic because he “gets tingling in his hands,” the report states.

Then Stinton told the trooper he’s had several sports-related concussions, though none in the recent past. He denied drinking alcohol, saying he had only eaten peanuts and cracker jacks, the report states.

Stinton failed the sobriety test, and the trooper arrested him.

He was booked into the Collier County Jail and is facing DUI charges.

ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
