When she tells you about the lines that she loves the most, listen closely and carefully. Date a woman who reads, who gets lost in bookstores and within the stories of places and people, falling in love with characters she’s never met and worlds she’s never been to. She doesn’t read to escape reality, though, but to experience another version of it. All of the words she consumes transport her to a different place, to a different time, to a different mind, all of which expand her horizons and make her feel alive.