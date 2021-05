Fans of American Horror Story can shiver with anticipation, as FX Chairman John Landgraf announced when the new series, and spin-off series will arrive on our screens. Like most long-running franchises, the world of American Horror Story is branching out in more terrifying ways and we now know the first of these is just around the corner. As well as the tenth season of the dark drama series, we are also very near to getting our first look at the self-contained new anthology, American Horror Stories. The new show will feature 16 individual one hour stories of myth, legend and obviously copious amounts of blood and gore.