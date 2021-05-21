newsbreak-logo
ARod ‘still clings onto the hope’ that he will get back with JLo despite her reunion with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck

By Shannon Power
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

FORMER baseball star Alex "A-Rod" Rodriguez is still holding out hope he'll rekindle his love with Jennifer "JLo" Lopez.

JLo, 51, enjoyed a week-long getaway to Montana with Ben Affleck, 48, less than a month after announcing the end of her two-year engagement to A-Rod.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vGtCT_0a76b4dY00
Alex 'A-Rod' Rodriguez is reportedly holding onto the hope he will get back together with Jennifer 'JLo' Lopez Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEhMN_0a76b4dY00
The singer is said to be seeing Ben Affleck once again Credit: Getty

A-Rod was reported to be in a "world of pain" at the reunion and lives in hope he'll get back together with the singer.

An insider told US Weekly: “Alex is still very sore and in a world of pain.

“It’s the first time anyone can remember him being dumped like this, at least publicly.”

A-Rod's hopes might have been dashed after JLo and Ben were reportedly reunited in Los Angeles this week after their Montana getaway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DEewf_0a76b4dY00
A-Rod and JLo announced they had ended their engagement last month Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NDhKz_0a76b4dY00
In a statement announcing their split, the former couple said they were 'better as friends' Credit: Getty - Contributor

The insider said: “Seeing her running straight back to Ben’s arms is a real kick in the teeth.

“There’s a part of him that still clings onto the hope that they’ll wind up together again but deep down he’s had to accept the harsh truth that she’s over him and moving on with Ben.

"It’s a tough pill to swallow but that’s his new reality.”

Sources added of JLo following her breakup from A-Rod: "Jennifer is doing well. She seems very happy and excited about her future."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NGgNF_0a76b4dY00
'Bennifer' were engaged in the early 2000s and spent a week together in Montana Credit: Getty

An insider told Us Weekly of JLo and Ben's relationship status: “Right now they’re going with the flow and making plans to meet up as often as possible, but there’s still some discussing to do before they officially go public."

The source went on: “It’s very clear they’ve fallen for each other again in a very intense way, but they don’t want to jinx anything by attaching labels or putting themselves under too much pressure.

“When the time is right and assuming things continue to evolve romantically between them, likely a month or two, they’ll probably go Instagram official or step out hand in hand at a restaurant somewhere.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17epE4_0a76b4dY00
A-Rod is said to be gutted that JLo seems to have rekindled her relationship with Ben Credit: AFP

JLo and A-Rod ended their engagement last month, following cheating allegations with Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy.

She and Ben, who met on the set of their movie Gigli, started dating in 2002 and quickly got engaged.

They postponed their wedding in September 2003, just three days before they were due to walk down the aisle, and split four months later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YX4JY_0a76b4dY00
JLo reportedly ended the relationship with A-Rod over cheating rumours Credit: AFP

JLo and her ex husband, Marc Anthony, share 13-year-old twins Max and Emme.

Meanwhile, Ben and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner share children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine.

Alex and his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, share daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13.

