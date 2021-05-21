newsbreak-logo
NHL

Avalanche's Nazem Kadri to have in-person hearing with NHL

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri will have an in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday afternoon regarding an illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk.

The in-person hearing with be held via Zoom.

A player is offered an in-person hearing if the infraction might require a suspension of six games or more.

Kadri, 30, is facing his third suspension in four years during the first round of the playoffs. The then-Toronto Maple Leafs forward was banned three games after a high hit on Boston forward Tommy Wingels in 2018 and suspended for the remainder of the opening round following a cross-check to the head of Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk in Game 2 of their series.

Several members of the Blues were adamant that Kadri should be suspended for an illegal hit that knocked Faulk out of Wednesday's 6-3 loss in Game 2 of their playoff series.

Faulk was hit in the head by Kadri early in the third period, resulting in a major and a match penalty for Kadri.

That wasn't enough for Blues captain Ryan O'Reilly.

"That's a very dangerous hit. It's gotta be a suspension," O'Reilly said. "He's a repeat offender. It's completely uncalled for."

"The guy can't control himself," St. Louis center Brayden Schenn added.

The Avalanche lead the series 2-0 heading into Game 3 on Friday night in St. Louis. Faulk's status for the game was unclear.

--Field Level Media

