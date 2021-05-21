The Weekly Rewind – Overwatch 2, Lies of P, & TimeSplitters
It’s really hard to keep up with all the news that comes out each week, even for a website that prides itself on trying to cover every piece of PlayStation news that is released. With that in mind, we have decided to help everyone out with a little recap of the big news from this week, along with some news that we didn’t get around to cover but that you might be interested in knowing. Here is the weekly rewind.www.playstationlifestyle.net