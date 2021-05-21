Madison County Pro Rodeo

Special to the Register

Friday and Saturday, Madison Countians will have the chance to have some family-friendly, good clean entertainment from the Pro Rodeo at the Madison County Fairgrounds.

Chuck Givens, president of the Madison County Fair Board, said the rodeo offers families “good, clean entertainment.”

“You can spend the evening with your wife, your kids and enjoy a good time out in the country,” Givens said.

The rodeo will include classic rodeo events such as bull riding, barrel racing, roping, saddle bronc riding, and bareback bronc riding. The event will also feature mutton busting for the children as well as pony rides.

“It’s really well-done entertainment,” Givens said. “… Everyone can go to a football game or a soccer game. This is the kind of thing you can only do once or twice a year.”

Givens said this is the first year Madison County has had a rodeo in “years and years.” And this event is a preview for the same rodeo organization, coming to Madison County again on July 23 and July 24 to open up the Madison County Fair.

“There is an element of danger,” Givens said when asked why rodeos present a fun event for both children and parents alike. “They (the people participating in the rodeo) are actively living on the edge… In rodeo, it’s like the wrecks are continuous… And it's that kinda thing people like, as long as nobody gets too hurt.”

The rodeo kicks off Friday at 8 p.m., doors open at 6:30, and will most likely last until 11 p.m. The rodeo will also be held on Saturday from 8 p.m until around 11 p.m. as well. Tickets are $15 for adults and free for children if picked up at Richmond Kentucky Tourism or one of the rodeo’s sponsors: Line-X of Richmond, Abundant Hope, Texas Roadhouse, Mann Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Richmond, WCYO 110.7, and CKR Pole Buildings and Barns.